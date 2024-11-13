Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Undergoes Second Knee Surgery

According to Kevin Seifert, Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy underwent a second surgery on his right knee to address a swelling issue that occurred during his rehab.
His rookie season ended before it even began after undergoing a full repair of his torn meniscus earlier this week.
McCarthy, 21, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.
The No. 10 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $21,384,200 contract that includes a $12,372,146 signing bonus and will carry a $3,888,036 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
During his time at Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of 40 games, completing 67.6% of his passes for 6,226 yards and 49 touchdowns, adding 632 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
We will have more on McCarthy as it becomes available.
