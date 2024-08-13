Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Undergoing Knee Surgery

According to Adam Schefter, Vikings first-round QB J.J. McCarthy is expected to have knee surgery and his recovery timeline will be established after the procedure.

McCarthy was held out of practice this weekend after knee soreness cropped up and had an MRI Monday night, per Schefter.

Tom Pelissero adds the injury is to his meniscus. Typically the surgeon determines during the procedure if a trim or a full repair is needed, with the timeline ranging from a few weeks to a few months accordingly.

McCarthy had just had an impressive preseason debut which led to speculation he could end up as the starter sooner rather than later. This injury, however, will throw a wrench in things.

McCarthy, 21, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

The No. 10 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $21,384,200 contract that includes a $12,372,146 signing bonus and will carry a $3,888,036 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his time at Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of 40 games, completing 67.6% of his passes for 6,226 yards and 49 touchdowns, adding 632 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

