Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Tests Positive For COVID-19

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell announced Friday that QB Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game.

Cousins can return to training camp as early as Tuesday, but the good news is that he has minimal symptoms at this time.

Cousins, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension in 2020 when he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that is fully guaranteed this offseason.

In 2021, Cousins appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown.