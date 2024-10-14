Vikings Re-Sign DL Jalen Redmond To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve re-signed DL Jalen Redmond to their practice squad. 

Vikings helmet

Here’s the Vikings’ updated practice squad:

  1. TE N’Keal Harry
  2. CB Nahshon Wright
  3. S Bobby McCain
  4. OLB Andre Carter II
  5. G Henry Byrd
  6. G Tyrese Robinson
  7. WR Lucky Jackson
  8. WR Thayer Thomas
  9. LB Dallas Gant
  10. OLB Bo Richter
  11. TE Sammis Reyes (International)
  12. RB Zavier Scott
  13. WR Jeshaun Jones
  14. OT Marcellus Johnson
  15. LB Max Tooley
  16. TE Robert Tonyan
  17. DL Jalen Redmond

Redmond, 25, was signed by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he was placed on the PUP list during training camp and cut in August. 

He later caught on with the Arlington Renegades in the XFL before the USFL-XFL merger in 2024. The Vikings signed him to a contract in June before releasing him this past weekend. 

In 2024, Redmond has appeared in one game for the Vikings and recorded one tackle and a sack. 

