Vikings Re-Sign DL Jalen Redmond To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve re-signed DL Jalen Redmond to their practice squad.

Here’s the Vikings’ updated practice squad:

TE N’Keal Harry CB Nahshon Wright S Bobby McCain OLB Andre Carter II G Henry Byrd G Tyrese Robinson WR Lucky Jackson WR Thayer Thomas LB Dallas Gant OLB Bo Richter TE Sammis Reyes (International) RB Zavier Scott WR Jeshaun Jones OT Marcellus Johnson LB Max Tooley TE Robert Tonyan DL Jalen Redmond

Redmond, 25, was signed by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he was placed on the PUP list during training camp and cut in August.

He later caught on with the Arlington Renegades in the XFL before the USFL-XFL merger in 2024. The Vikings signed him to a contract in June before releasing him this past weekend.

In 2024, Redmond has appeared in one game for the Vikings and recorded one tackle and a sack.