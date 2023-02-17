Vikings Re-Sign ERFA OT Blake Brandel

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have re-signed OT Blake Brandel to a one-year exclusive rights contract.

The #Vikings have re-signed T Blake Brandel, who was set to become an exclusive rights free agent. https://t.co/KaHkybCSZZ pic.twitter.com/bV0kBV8phY — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 17, 2023

Brandel, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract with Minnesota, but was waived coming out of training camp and later signed to their practice squad.

The Vikings brought Brandel back on a futures contract and he has bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2022, Brandel appeared in nine games for the Vikings and made three starts at tackle.