Vikings Re-Sign OL Blake Brandel To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve re-signed OL Blake Brandel to their practice squad. 

Blake Brandel

Here’s the Vikings updated practice squad:

  1. G Zack Bailey
  2. RB Jake Bargas
  3. LB Tuf Borland
  4. TE Zach Davidson
  5. DB Myles Dorn
  6. G Dakota Dozier
  7. G Kyle Hinton
  8. WR Myron Mitchell
  9. DB Parry Nickerson
  10. WR Whop Philyor
  11. RB A.J. Rose
  12. DB Tye Smith
  13. DE Kenny Willekes
  14. WR Trishton Jackson
  15. TE Brandon Dillon
  16. RB Ameer Abdullah
  17. OL Blake Brandel

Brandel, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract with Minnesota, but was waived coming out of training camp last year and later signed to their practice squad.

The Vikings brought Brandel back on a futures contract this past January before waiving him last week.

In 2021, Brandel has been active for two games for the Vikings.

