Vikings Re-Sign OL Blake Brandel To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve re-signed OL Blake Brandel to their practice squad.

Here’s the Vikings updated practice squad:

G Zack Bailey RB Jake Bargas LB Tuf Borland TE Zach Davidson DB Myles Dorn G Dakota Dozier G Kyle Hinton WR Myron Mitchell DB Parry Nickerson WR Whop Philyor RB A.J. Rose DB Tye Smith DE Kenny Willekes WR Trishton Jackson TE Brandon Dillon RB Ameer Abdullah OL Blake Brandel

Brandel, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract with Minnesota, but was waived coming out of training camp last year and later signed to their practice squad.

The Vikings brought Brandel back on a futures contract this past January before waiving him last week.

In 2021, Brandel has been active for two games for the Vikings.