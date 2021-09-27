Vikings Re-Sign OL Blake Brandel To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve re-signed OL Blake Brandel to their practice squad.
Here’s the Vikings updated practice squad:
- G Zack Bailey
- RB Jake Bargas
- LB Tuf Borland
- TE Zach Davidson
- DB Myles Dorn
- G Dakota Dozier
- G Kyle Hinton
- WR Myron Mitchell
- DB Parry Nickerson
- WR Whop Philyor
- RB A.J. Rose
- DB Tye Smith
- DE Kenny Willekes
- WR Trishton Jackson
- TE Brandon Dillon
- RB Ameer Abdullah
- OL Blake Brandel
Brandel, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract with Minnesota, but was waived coming out of training camp last year and later signed to their practice squad.
The Vikings brought Brandel back on a futures contract this past January before waiving him last week.
In 2021, Brandel has been active for two games for the Vikings.
