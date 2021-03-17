Vikings Re-Sign WR Chad Beebe

Vikings WR Chad Beebe‘s agent announced his client is returning to Minnesota on a one-year deal.

Congrats @chadbeebe12 returning to the @Vikings on a 1 year deal — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 17, 2021

The Vikings had previously declined to tender Beebe as a restricted free agent at the $2.133 million original round level.

Beebe, 26, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings later signed Beebe to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster.

In 2020, Beebe appeared in 14 games for the Vikings and caught 20 passes for 201 yards receiving and two touchdowns.