Vikings Re-Signing K Greg Joseph To One-Year Deal

Agent Brett Tessler announced that his client, Vikings K Greg Joseph, is re-signing with Minnesota to a contract extension.

Adam Schefter reports Joseph is receiving a one-year deal.

Joseph, 28, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Dolphins but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Browns signed Joseph following an injury and he started the rest of the season for them. Cleveland waived him in 2019 and he signed with the Panthers’ taxi squad before Tennessee signed him to their active roster. He was waived coming out of camp in 2020 and signed with the Buccaneers.

Joseph spent the season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad before the Vikings signed him in February 2021 and returned as a restricted free agent last offseason.

In 2022, Joseph appeared in all 17 games and converted 26 of 33 field goal attempts (78.8 percent) and 40 of 46 point-after attempts (87 percent), to go along with 54 touchbacks.