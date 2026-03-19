Vikings Re-Signing QB Carson Wentz

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are re-signing veteran QB Carson Wentz on Thursday.

According to Ian Rapoport, Wentz receives a one-year contract.

There was talk that the Jets could be a landing spot for Wentz. However, that changed after the Jets traded for Geno Smith.

Minnesota has already signed Kyler Murray this offseason and of course have J.J. McCarthy still in the fold, so their quarterback room is far deeper than it was last year.

Wentz, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz lasted just one year with the Colts before he was traded to the Commanders. Washington opted to release Wentz after just a year, and he later caught on with the Rams as a backup.

The Chiefs signed Wentz to a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season. He caught on with the Vikings in August.

In 2025, Wentz has appeared in five games for the Vikings and completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.