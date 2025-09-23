Vikings Reinstate WR Jordan Addison Among Five Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced that WR Jordan Addison has been reinstated from his three-game suspension and is back on the 53-man roster.

The #Vikings have signed RB Corey Kiner to the practice squad and WR Jordan Addison is now on the 53-man roster. WR Tim Jones has been released. WR Lucky Jackson and RB Xazavian Valladay have been released from the practice squad. : https://t.co/wgxxJPdf5r pic.twitter.com/RcgTgK8ZVg — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 23, 2025

To make room, the team released WR Tim Jones. Minnesota also signed RB Corey Kiner to the practice squad and cut loose WR Lucky Jackson and RB Xazavian Valladay.

Addison, 23, was selected by the Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $14,992,104 contract that included a $7,903,349 signing bonus.

The Vikings will have a fifth-year option on Addison’s contract for the 2027 season that they must pick up by May.

In 2024, Addison appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 63 receptions for 875 yards (13.9 YPC) and nine touchdowns.