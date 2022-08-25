Vikings Release P Jordan Berry, Re-Sign CB Tye Smith

According to Darren Wolfson, the Vikings are releasing P Jordan Berry on Thursday.

He had been competing with undrafted rookie Ryan Wright for the starting job, and Minnesota looks like they’re ready to roll with the youngster for now.

The team confirmed the move and announced they are re-signing CB Tye Smith, who was waived during earlier roster cuts. They also released DL Tyarise Stevenson from injured reserve with a settlement.

The #Vikings have signed CB Tye Smith and released P Jordan Berry. The team also reached an injury settlement with DL Tyarise Stevenson. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 25, 2022

Berry, 31, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky. He signed a one-year extension before the 2018 season worth $1.9 million before returning to the team on a two-year contract in 2020.

The Steelers opted to release Berry coming out of training camp only to bring him back a few months later. He re-signed with the team on a one-year deal for 2021.

Berry was let go by the Steelers prior to the 2021 season and caught on with the Vikings. Minnesota re-signed him for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Berry appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and totaled 3,624 punt yards on 78 attempts for an average of 46.5 yards per kick. He had a long punt of 64 yards and placed 26 kicks inside the 20 with three touchbacks.