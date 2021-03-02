Vikings Release TE Kyle Rudolph

Ian Rapoport reports that the Vikings are releasing veteran TE Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday.

The Vikings have already confirmed the news:

Rudolph’s name had come up as a potential trade candidate the past few years, so it’s not all that surprising that Minnesota opted to move, considering the cap crunch teams are under this year.

Rudolph, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $36,500,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $7,275,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2019.

Rudolph was set to make a base salary of $7.65 million for the 2021 season.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Rudolph will free up $5,037,500 of available cap space while creating $4,350,000 in dead money.

In 2020, Rudolph appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and caught 28 passes for 334 yards receiving and one touchdown.