Vikings Releasing WR Adam Thielen

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are releasing WR Adam Thielen on Friday.

Recent reports mentioned that it was very possible Thielen would be released before the start of free agency, so this isn’t a big surprise.

The Vikings and Thielen had been trying to make things work, but it turns out Thielen will hit the open marker.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Thielen will free up $13.55 of available cap space while creating $6,417,647 in dead money.

Thielen, 32, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2013. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract the following year.

Minnesota brought Thielen back for the 2015 season on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $19.240 million contract that included $11 million guaranteed in 2017.

Thielen was set to make base salaries of $5.85 million and $5.35 million before agreeing to a four-year extension in 2019 worth as much as $73 million.

In 2022, Thielen appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and caught 70 passes for 716 yards receiving and six touchdowns.