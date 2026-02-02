Vikings Reportedly Paying DC Brian Flores $6M Per Year

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, the Vikings new deal with defensive coordinator Brian Flores will pay him $6 million per year.

That is a very high salary for a coordinator and is in line with what the Raiders paid Chip Kelly to be their offensive coordinator last year.

Eagles DC Vic Fangio reportedly makes around $4.5 million per year, but that number could be adjusted up to ensure he’s back in Philadelphia.

Flores drew a lot of head-coaching interest and it seemed like he could secure another head-coaching job this offseason. However, teams went in different directions.

Flores, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held several positions, including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (.490 win percentage) with no playoff appearances.

In 2025 under Flores, the Vikings defense is No. 9 in scoring and No. 5 in total defense, plus No. 22 against the run and No. 3 against the pass.