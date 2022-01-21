Vikings Request Second Interviews With Chiefs Exec. Ryan Poles & Browns Exec. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are requesting second interviews with Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles and Browns Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Pelissero adds that Poles and Adofo-Mensah are considered the “two finalists” for the job.

Here’s where things stand in Minnesota’s search for its next GM:

General Manager:

Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Finalist)

(Finalist) Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Finalist)

(Finalist) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raiche (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles executive Brandon Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf (Interviewed)

Poles, 35, joined the Chiefs as a scouting assistant in 2009. He’s risen through the ranks, becoming the director of college scouting in 2017 and adding assistant director of player personnel to his title in 2018.

He was also considered a finalist for the New York Giants general manager job, but they hired Joe Schoen on Friday.

Adofo-Mensah, 32, was hired as Cleveland’s VP of Football Operations in March of 2020. He was also with the San Francisco 49ers for seven years and served three years as their director of football research and development for nearly three years.

The Bears have also hosted Adofo-Mensah for an interview.