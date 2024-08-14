Vikings Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy Out For Season Following Knee Surgery

According to Ian Rapoport, Vikings’ rookie QB J.J. McCarthy underwent a full meniscus repair on Wednesday and is officially out for the entire 2024 season.

McCarthy had just had an impressive preseason debut which led to speculation he could end up as the starter sooner rather than later. This injury, however, halted his rookie campaign before it even began.

The quarterback was held out of practice last weekend after knee soreness cropped up and had an MRI Monday night

He will be placed on injured reserve in the near future. There was some speculation about whether McCarthy’s recovery could just take a few weeks, but he needed a full repair.

McCarthy, 21, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

The No. 10 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $21,384,200 contract that includes a $12,372,146 signing bonus and will carry a $3,888,036 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his time at Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of 40 games, completing 67.6% of his passes for 6,226 yards and 49 touchdowns, adding 632 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.