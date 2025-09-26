Vikings Rule Out OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, Among Four Players From Week 4

The Minnesota Vikings announced they’ve ruled out OL Donovan Jackson, QB J.J. McCarthy, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, and TE Ben Yurosek for Week 4.

#MINvsPIT final injury report OUT: Donovan Jackson, J.J. McCarthy, Andrew Van Ginkel and Ben Yurosek pic.twitter.com/HGfsT1bqAE — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 26, 2025

It was reported that Minnesota is currently planning for McCarthy to be out through the team’s bye in Week 6 as he rehabs from a high ankle sprain, so he wasn’t expected to suit up for their game in Dublin.

Van Ginkel has already missed one game this season and is unable to go with a neck injury.

Van Ginkel, 29, was selected in the fifth round by the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,831,964 contract with the Dolphins that included a $311,964 signing bonus.

Van Ginkel was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he returned to the Dolphins on a one-year deal. He then signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Vikings before the 2024 season and is set to make a base salary of $10.78 million in 2025.

Minnesota re-signed him to a one-year, $23 million deal in April.

In 2025, Van Ginkel has appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass defenses.

McCarthy, 22, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that includes a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy has made two starts for the Vikings and completed 24 of 41 passes (58.5 percent) for two touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed seven times for 50 yards and a touchdown.