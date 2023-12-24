Vikings Rule Out WR Jordan Addison & TE T.J. Hockenson

The Vikings ruled out WR Jordan Addison due to an ankle injury on Sunday and ruled out TE T.J. Hockenson shortly after with a right knee injury following a big shot he took in the third quarter.

Hockenson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He was in the fourth year of his four-year rookie deal worth $19,821,230 when the Lions traded him to the Vikings, acquiring a second and a third in exchange for also including two fourths.

The Lions had exercised Hockenson’s fifth-year option slated to cost $9.4 million guaranteed for the 2023 season. He then signed a four-year, $68.5 million extension with the team back in August.

In 2023, Hockenson has appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 91 receptions for 902 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Hockenson and Addison when it becomes available.