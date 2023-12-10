Vikings Rule Out WR Justin Jefferson Due To Chest Injury

Ian Rapoport reports that the Vikings have ruled out WR Justin Jefferson due to a chest injury, with the broadcast mentioning that Jefferson is being transported to a Las Vegas hospital.

This injury comes in Jefferson’s first game back from injured reserve after he missed time nursing a hamstring injury from Week 5.

Jefferson, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson is entering the fourth year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract, including a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The Vikings picked up Jefferson’s fifth-year option which will cost them $19,743,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Jefferson has appeared in six games for the Vikings and recorded 38 receptions for 593 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Jefferson as it becomes available.