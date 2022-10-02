Vikings S Lewis Cine To Remain In London For Surgery On Fractured Ankle

According to Chris Tomasson, Vikings first-round S Lewis Cine will stay behind in London, England with a team official in order to have surgery on a significant ankle fracture that he sustained during Week 4.

It is safe to say that Cine’s season is likely over and that he will be placed on injured reserve by the team in the coming days.

Cine, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia. He was a third-team All-American and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. The Vikings used the No. 32 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $11,494,150 contract that includes a $5,539,382. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Cine appeared in three games for the Vikings.

During his college career at Georgia, Cine appeared in 39 games and recorded 145 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 16 pass deflections.

We will have more news on Cine as it becomes available.