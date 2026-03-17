Vikings Sign Bills RFA OT Ryan Van Demark To Offer Sheet

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have signed Bills restricted free agent OT Ryan Van Demark to an offer sheet on Tuesday.

Aaron Wilson reports Minnesota is signing Van Demark to a one-year, $4.2 million guaranteed contract. Buffalo has five days to match Minnesota’s offer if they want to retain Van Demark.

The Bills used the original round tender at a figure of $3.5 million for the 2026 season. Other teams can submit an offer sheet to Van Demark and Buffalo has the right of first refusal to match. They would not be entitled to a draft pick because Van Demark was an undrafted free agent.

Van Demark, 27, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut following the 2023 NFL Draft. Indianapolis waived him and he signed with the Bills’ practice squad.

Buffal re-signed him to a futures deal in 2024 and he’s been on the roster since.

In 2025, Van Demark appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and made four starts.