Vikings Sign CB Tavierre Thomas

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed CB Tavierre Thomas.

He’s seen decent playing time the past couple of years as a nickel corner and will compete for playing time in that role with the Vikings.

Thomas, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Cardinals but lasted just a few months in Arizona before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Browns claimed Thomas off of waivers and he remained with Cleveland until signing with the Texans ahead of the 2021 season for two years, $4 million.

After becoming an unrestricted free agent, he re-signed with Houston on a one-year, $2.2 million deal in 2023. He caught on with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal in 2024.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 14 total tackles.