Vikings Sign DB Bubba Bolden

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve signed DB Bubba Bolden to a contract.

Bolden, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks, but lasted just a few months in Seattle.

From there, Bolden signed on to the Browns’ practice squad and returned to the team in 2023 on a futures contract. However, he was eventually waived with an injury settlement.

During his college career at USC and Miami, Bolden appeared in 36 games over the course of four seasons and recorded 92 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, five forced fumbles and six pass defenses.