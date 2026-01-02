Vikings Sign DL Taki Taimani From Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed DL Taki Taimani from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 18.

The #Vikings have signed DL Taki Taimani to the 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/Khg66trlXR — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 2, 2026

Taimani, 26, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon following the 2024 draft. He signed a three-year, $2.835 million contract with a base salary of $795k in 2024.

He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and has bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2025, Taimani has appeared in one game for the Vikings but hasn’t recorded any statistics.