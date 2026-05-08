Vikings Sign Eight Draft Picks, Including DE Caleb Banks

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed eight draft picks to rookie contracts on Friday, including first-round DE Caleb Banks.

The #Vikings have signed 8 picks from the 2026 draft class. pic.twitter.com/XNcPH5OF0y — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 8, 2026

The full list includes Banks, third-round DT Domonique Orange, third-round OT Caleb Tiernan, third-round S Jakobe Thomas, fifth-round FB/TE Max Bredeson, fifth-round CB Charles Demmings, sixth-round RB Demond Claiborne, and seventh-round C Gavin Gerhardt.

This leaves just one remaining unsigned player from their 2026 draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 18 Caleb Banks DE Signed 2 51 Jake Golday LB 3 82 Domonique Orange DT Signed 3 97 Caleb Tiernan T Signed 3 98 Jakobe Thomas S Signed 5 159 Max Bredeson FB Signed 5 163 Charles Demmings CB Signed 6 198 Demond Claiborne RB Signed 7 235 Gavin Gerhardt C Signed

Banks, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 99th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Southfield, Michigan. He committed to Louisville and remained there for two seasons before transferring to Florida.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $21,570,956 rookie contract that includes a $12,147,968 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Banks appeared in 34 games over five years at Louisville and Florida. He recorded 48 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass defended.

Orange, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 65th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Iowa State and remained there for four years, earning Third Team All-Big 12 in 2025, and Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2023 and 2024.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Orange as the sixth-best defensive tackle in the draft with a second- to third-round grade.

During his four-year college career, Orange appeared in 50 games and recorded 66 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, and two pass defenses.