Vikings Sign Fourth-Round CB Akayleb Evans

The Vikings have signed fourth-round CB Akayleb Evans to his rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.

That leaves just two more picks to go for the Vikings to finish signing their rookie draft class.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Lewis Cine S Signed 2 Andrew Booth Jr. CB 2 Ed Ingram OG 3 Brian Asamoah LB Signed 4 Akayleb Evans CB Signed 5 Esezi Otomewo DE Signed 5 Ty Chandler RB Signed 6 Vederian Lowe OT Signed 6 Jalen Nailor WR Signed 7 Nick Muse TE Signed

Evans, 22, attended Tulsa for three years before transferring to Missouri in 2021 as a graduate transfer.

During his five-year college career, Evans recorded 110 tackles, one sack, one interception, 17 deflections, and three forced fumbles.