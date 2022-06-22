Vikings Sign Fourth-Round CB Akayleb Evans

The Vikings have signed fourth-round CB Akayleb Evans to his rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.
That leaves just two more picks to go for the Vikings to finish signing their rookie draft class.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Lewis Cine
|S
|Signed
|2
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|CB
|2
|Ed Ingram
|OG
|3
|Brian Asamoah
|LB
|Signed
|4
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Signed
|5
|Esezi Otomewo
|DE
|Signed
|5
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Vederian Lowe
|OT
|Signed
|6
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Signed
|7
|Nick Muse
|TE
|Signed
Evans, 22, attended Tulsa for three years before transferring to Missouri in 2021 as a graduate transfer.
During his five-year college career, Evans recorded 110 tackles, one sack, one interception, 17 deflections, and three forced fumbles.
