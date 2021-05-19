Vikings Sign Fourth-Round DE Janarius Robinson

The Vikings announced Wednesday they have signed fourth-round DE Janarius Robinson to his rookie contract.
.@JanariusD1 has signed his rookie contract!
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 19, 2021
That makes seven rookies under contract for Minnesota so far.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Signed
|3
|Kellen Mond
|QB
|3
|Chazz Surratt
|LB
|3
|Wyatt Davis
|G
|3
|Patrick Jones
|DE
|4
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|Signed
|4
|Camryn Bynum
|CB
|Signed
|4
|Janarius Robinson
|DE
|Signed
|5
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|WR
|Signed
|5
|Zach Davidson
|TE
|Signed
|6
|Jaylen Twyman
|DT
|Signed
Robinson, 23, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round out of Florida State. He’s expected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,145,403 that includes a signing bonus of $665,403.
During his college career, Robinson recorded 105 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass defenses.
