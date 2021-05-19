Vikings Sign Fourth-Round DE Janarius Robinson

Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Vikings announced Wednesday they have signed fourth-round DE Janarius Robinson to his rookie contract. 

That makes seven rookies under contract for Minnesota so far. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Christian Darrisaw OT Signed
3 Kellen Mond QB  
3 Chazz Surratt LB  
3 Wyatt Davis G  
3 Patrick Jones DE  
4 Kene Nwangwu RB Signed
4 Camryn Bynum CB Signed
4 Janarius Robinson DE Signed
5 Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Signed
5 Zach Davidson TE Signed
6 Jaylen Twyman DT Signed

 

Robinson, 23, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round out of Florida State. He’s expected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,145,403 that includes a signing bonus of $665,403. 

During his college career, Robinson recorded 105 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass defenses. 

