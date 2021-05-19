Vikings Sign Fourth-Round DE Janarius Robinson

The Vikings announced Wednesday they have signed fourth-round DE Janarius Robinson to his rookie contract.

That makes seven rookies under contract for Minnesota so far.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Christian Darrisaw OT Signed 3 Kellen Mond QB 3 Chazz Surratt LB 3 Wyatt Davis G 3 Patrick Jones DE 4 Kene Nwangwu RB Signed 4 Camryn Bynum CB Signed 4 Janarius Robinson DE Signed 5 Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Signed 5 Zach Davidson TE Signed 6 Jaylen Twyman DT Signed

Robinson, 23, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round out of Florida State. He’s expected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,145,403 that includes a signing bonus of $665,403.

During his college career, Robinson recorded 105 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass defenses.