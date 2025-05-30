Vikings Sign GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah To Multi-Year Extension

According to multiple reports, the Minnesota Vikings have signed GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year contract extension on Friday.

Adam Schefter mentions that the Vikings and Adofo-Mensah’s reps had been working on an extension for weeks and it looks like they were finally able to get an agreement in place.

The Vikings have already confirmed the news:

“Kwesi’s leadership, vision and collaboration with our coaching staff has positioned the Minnesota Vikings for sustained success,” Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf said. “His dedication and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in shaping our roster and future, and we are confident that under the guidance of him and Kevin O’Connell, we will continue to compete at the highest level as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans.”

Minnesota has now signed HC Kevin O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah to extensions in the same offseason.

Adofo-Mensah, 43, was hired as Cleveland’s VP of Football Operations in March of 2020. He was also with the San Francisco 49ers for seven years and served for nearly three years as their director of football research and development.

Minnesota hired him as their GM prior to the 2022 season where he has served since.

In Adofo-Mensah’s three years as GM with the Vikings, Minnesota has a record of 34-17 with a postseason record of 0-2.