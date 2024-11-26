Vikings Sign LB Jamin Davis

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed LB Jamin Davis to the 53-man roster.

Additionally, the Vikings activated OLB Gabriel Murphy off injured reserve and placed LB Ivan Pace Jr. on injured reserve.

Davis, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021 out of Kentucky. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract after having the team decline his fifth-year option back in April when Washington elected to waive him.

Davis then caught on with the Packers practice squad in late October 2024.

In 2024, Davis appeared in five games for the Commanders and recorded 13 total tackles.