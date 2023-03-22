Vikings Sign LB Troy Reeder

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that they’ve signed LB Troy Reeder to a contract.

Reeder, 28, went undrafted out of Deleware back in 2019 before signing on with the Rams and making the 53-man roster out of training camp.

He returned to the Rams on a one-year deal in 2020 and in 2021 before testing the open market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The Chargers signed Reeder to a contract for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Reeder appeared in 17 games for the Chargers and recorded eight tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.