Vikings Sign LB Troy Reeder

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that they’ve signed LB Troy Reeder to a contract.
The #Vikings have agreed to terms with @troyreeder9.
📰: https://t.co/e33M2UACUD pic.twitter.com/0PHboPnWdi
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 22, 2023
Reeder, 28, went undrafted out of Deleware back in 2019 before signing on with the Rams and making the 53-man roster out of training camp.
He returned to the Rams on a one-year deal in 2020 and in 2021 before testing the open market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The Chargers signed Reeder to a contract for the 2022 season.
In 2022, Reeder appeared in 17 games for the Chargers and recorded eight tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.
