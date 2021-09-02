Vikings Sign QB Sean Mannion To Practice Squad

The Vikings announced they have signed QB Sean Mannion to the practice squad.

Mannion provides a veteran presence at backup quarterback in his return to Minnesota.

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

RB Ameer Abdullah G Zack Bailey RB Jake Bargas LB Tuf Borland TE Zach Davidson DB Myles Dorn G Dakota Dozier G Kyle Hinton WR Myron Mitchell DB Parry Nickerson WR Whop Philyor RB A.J. Rose DB Tye Smith DE Kenny Willekes QB Sean Mannion

Mannion, 29, was drafted in the third round by the Rams back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and later signed a one-year deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent.

Mannion re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2020 season, but did not appear in a game. He caught on briefly with the Seahawks during camp in 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2019, Mannion appeared in three games for the Vikings and completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 126 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.