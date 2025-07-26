Vikings Sign S Josh Metellus To Three-Year, $36M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Vikings have signed S Josh Metellus to a three-year, $36 million contract extension.

Schefter adds that per Metellus’ agent Drew Rosenhaus, the deal has a max value of $42 million that includes $25 million guaranteed.

Metellus, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Vikings out of Michigan in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.45 million rookie contract.

He then signed a two-year, $13 million extension back in 2023 that included $6 million in guarantees.

In 2024, Metellus appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and made ten starts, in which he recorded 103 total tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, and five passes defended.

We will have more on Metellus as it becomes available.