Vikings Sign Second-Round CB Andrew Booth, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Minnesota Vikings announced they’ve signed second-round CB Andrew Booth to a four-year rookie contract.

.@andrewbooth21 and @EdIngram70 have signed their first NFL contracts. All 10 members of the #Vikings 2022 draft class are now under contact. 📰: https://t.co/StToSQDHTg pic.twitter.com/DfXg2XidMS — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 24, 2022

Booth, 21, was named second-team All-ACC by the AP as a sophomore and made the first team as a junior at Clemson. The Vikings used the No. 42 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former Titans CB Janoris Jenkins. He’s projected to sign a four-year $8,305,824 contract that includes a $3,220,599 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Booth recorded 68 total tackles, one sack, five interceptions, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and nine pass defenses in 25 career games.