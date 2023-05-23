Vikings Sign WR Lucky Jackson, Waive OLB Kenny Willekes

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed WR Lucky Jackson and waived OLB Kenny Willekes in a corresponding move.

The #Vikings have signed WR Lucky Jackson (@TheyHearMeNow) and waived OLB Kenny Willekes. Jackson appeared in 10 games with the D.C. Defenders in 2023. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 23, 2023

Jackson played in the XFL this past spring season with the D.C. Defenders.

Willekes, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He was in the second year of his four-year rookie contract when the Vikings waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings later re-signed Willekes to their practice squad and he was on and off of their active roster in 2021. He suffered a season-ending injury during the offseason and was waived with an injury designation, later reverting to injured reserve.

In 2021, Willekes appeared in six games for the Vikings and recorded 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a pass deflection.