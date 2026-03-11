Vikings Signed CB Tavierre Thomas To Two-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings signed CB Tavierre Thomas to a two-year, $4.6 million deal.

Thomas, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Cardinals but lasted just a few months in Arizona before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Browns claimed Thomas off of waivers and he remained with Cleveland until signing with the Texans ahead of the 2021 season for two years, $4 million.

After becoming an unrestricted free agent, he re-signed with Houston on a one-year, $2.2 million deal in 2023. He caught on with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal in 2024, then with the Vikings on a one-year pact a year later.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 23 total tackles and a forced fumble.