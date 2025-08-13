Vikings Signed Two Linebackers

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed OLB Cam Gill and LB Max Tooley to the roster.
The #Vikings have signed OLB Cam Gill and LB Max Tooley. https://t.co/btgPFN8RTI pic.twitter.com/1hMfNcqnvW
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 13, 2025
Gill, 27, went undrafted out of Wagner back in 2020 before catching on with the Buccaneers. He made the team’s roster as a rookie and did so once again in 2021.
He wound up missing the entire 2022 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury during the preseason. The Buccaneers later re-signed Gill to a one-year deal for the 2023 season.
Gill signed with the Panthers in May of 2024 but cut him in September. After a stint with the Lions on the practice squad, he was signed back by the Panthers.
In 2024, Gill appeared in 10 games for the Panthers and recorded 22 total tackles.
