Vikings Signing DE Stephen Weatherly

Former Panthers DE Stephen Weatherly announced he is re-signing with the Vikings.

Weatherly left the Vikings last offseason to sign with the Panthers. However, it wasn’t a great fit and he was released by Carolina after just one season.

Weatherly, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.42 million contract with Minnesota and became an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The Panthers signed Weatherly to a two-year, $12.5 million contract last year before releasing him after just one season.

In 2020, Weatherly appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 17 tackles and no sacks.