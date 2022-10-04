Vikings Signing DT Khyiris Tonga Off Falcons Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota Vikings signed DT Khyiris Tonga to their active roster from the Falcons practice squad.

Tonga gives Minnesota a little extra depth at nose tackle and a potential developmental option for the future.

Tonga, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round out of BYU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,563,647 that also includes an $83,647 signing bonus.

However, the Bears released him coming out of the preseason in his second season. He caught on with the Falcons on the practice squad.

In 2021, Tonga started in 15 games for the Bears, making two starts and recording 24 tackles.