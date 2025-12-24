Vikings Signing G Henry Byrd To Two-Year Deal

Per his agency JL Sports, the Vikings are signing G Henry Byrd to a two-year contract extension.

Byrd, 26, went undrafted out of Princeton in 2023 and caught on with the Broncos soon after.

He was among Denver’s final roster cuts and was on their practice squad before having his first stint with the Vikings’ practice squad.

Byrd then signed with the 49ers’ practice squad before making his way back to Minnesota at the start of this season.

In 2025, Byrd has appeared in two games for the Vikings.