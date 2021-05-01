Vikings Signing Indiana WR Whop Philyor

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-
     

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are signing undrafted Indiana WR Whop Philyor to a contract. 

Whop Philyor

Philyor, 22, is a three-year starter at Indiana and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019 and an honorable mention last season. 

During his four-year college career, Philyor appeared in 38 games and made 22 starts, recording 180 receptions for 2,067 yards (11.5 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. 

