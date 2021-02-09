Vikings Signing K Greg Joseph

According to his agent, Buccaneers practice squad K Greg Joseph has been signed by the Vikings.

The Minnesota Vikings are signing my kicker Greg Joseph who spent time on the Buccaneers roster this season and was protected on their practice squad every other week including the Super Bowl. Very talented guy who has some experience kicking with the Browns and Titans. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) February 9, 2021

Joseph spent the year on Tampa Bay’s practice squad and was regularly one of the Buccaneer’s protected players.

Joseph, 26, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Dolphins but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Browns signed Joseph following an injury and he started the rest of the season for them. Cleveland waived him in 2019 and he signed with the Panthers’ taxi squad before Tennessee signed him to their active roster. He was waived coming out of camp in 2020 and signed with the Buccaneers.

In 2019, Joseph appeared in two games for the Titans and made all nine of his extra point attempts. He did not attempt a field goal.