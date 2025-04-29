Vikings Signing LB Andrew Van Ginkel To One-Year, $23M Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Vikings are signing LB Andrew Van Ginkel to a one-year, $23 million extension.

Schefter adds the deal includes $22.4 million in guaranteed money.

Van Ginkel, 29, was selected in the fifth round by the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,831,964 contract with the Dolphins that included a $311,964 signing bonus.

Van Ginkel was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he returned to the Dolphins on a one-year deal. He then signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Vikings before the 2024 season and is set to make a base salary of $10.78 million in 2025.

In 2024, Van Ginkel appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 70 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two interceptions returned for touchdowns, one forced fumble and six passes defended.