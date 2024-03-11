Vikings Signing LB Andrew Van Ginkel To Two-Year, $20M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Vikings are signing former Dolphins pass rusher Andrew Van Ginkel to a two-year deal worth $20 million that includes $14 million guaranteed.

Van Ginkel, 28, was selected in the fifth round by the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,831,964 contract with the Dolphins that included a $311,964 signing bonus.

Van Ginkel was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he returned to the Dolphins on a one-year deal.

In 2023, Van Ginkel appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 69 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception returned for a touchdown, and eight pass defenses.