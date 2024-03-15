Vikings Signing OL Dan Feeney

Peter Schrager of FOX Sports reports that the Vikings are signing OL Dan Feeney to a one-year contract.

Feeney, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $3,324,632 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Jets in 2021.

Feeney re-signed on another one-year deal in New York for the 2022 season. He opted to sign with Miami on a one-year deal.

However, the Dolphins trade Feeney to the Bears at the start of the regular season.

In 2023, Feeney appeared in 16 games for the Bears and made one start.