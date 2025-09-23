Vikings Signing RB Corey Kiner

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Vikings are signing RB Corey Kiner to the practice squad.

Kiner, 23, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury designation near the end of camp.

In his collegiate career, Kiner appeared in 45 games for LSU and Cincinnati and rushed 557 times for 2,889 yards (5.19 YPC) and 16 touchdowns.