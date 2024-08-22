Vikings Sign RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Make Three Other Moves

According to Jordan Schultz, the Vikings are signing RB Mohamed Ibrahim to a contract on Thursday.
Minnesota also announced they signed OL Chuck Filiaga and waived CB Jacobi Francis and TE Trey Knox with an injury designation.
The #Vikings have signed RB @_MoIbrahim and OL @CFiliaga.
TE Trey Knox has been waived/injured and CB Jacobi Francis has been waived.
Ibrahim, 25, was named third-team All-American in 2020 and was twice named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2022. He wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Ibrahim later signed a rookie contract with the Lions that included $100,000 guaranteed. The Lions waived Ibrahim with an injury designation in August of last year.
During his five-year college career, Ibrahim rushed 867 times for 4,668 yards and 53 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 145 yards and no touchdowns.
