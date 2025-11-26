Vikings Signing S Kahlef Hailassie To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they’ve signed S Kahlef Hailassie to the practice squad on Wednesday.
Here’s the Vikings’ updatd practice squad:
- CB Zemaiah Vaughn
- TE Bryson Nesbit
- OLB Gabriel Murphy
- G Henry Byrd
- WR Jeshaun Jones
- DL Jonathan Harris
- DL Taki Taimani
- WR Dontae Fleming
- OL Max Pircher (international)
- LB Sione Takitaki
- CB Tyrek Funderburk
- RB Corey Kiner
- T Vershon Lee
- TE Nick Vannett
- QB John Wolford
- DB Dwight McGlothern
- S Kahlef Hailassie
Hailassie, 24, started his college career at Oregon before a stint at Independence Community College and finally ending up at Western Kentucky. He initially signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Kansas City waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Browns. He spent two seasons in Cleveland before being signed by the Vikings for 2025.
The Jaguars signed Hailassie off of the Vikings’ practice squad before cutting him loose a few weeks ago.
For his career, Hailassie has appeared in 10 games for the Browns and recorded eight total tackles and a pass deflection.
