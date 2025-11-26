Vikings Signing S Kahlef Hailassie To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they’ve signed S Kahlef Hailassie to the practice squad on Wednesday. 

Vikings Helmet

Here’s the Vikings’ updatd practice squad:

  1. CB Zemaiah Vaughn
  2. TE Bryson Nesbit
  3. OLB Gabriel Murphy
  4. G Henry Byrd
  5. WR Jeshaun Jones
  6. DL Jonathan Harris
  7. DL Taki Taimani
  8. WR Dontae Fleming
  9. OL Max Pircher (international)
  10. LB Sione Takitaki
  11. CB Tyrek Funderburk
  12. RB Corey Kiner
  13. T Vershon Lee
  14. TE Nick Vannett
  15. QB John Wolford
  16. DB Dwight McGlothern
  17. S Kahlef Hailassie

Hailassie, 24, started his college career at Oregon before a stint at Independence Community College and finally ending up at Western Kentucky. He initially signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Kansas City waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Browns. He spent two seasons in Cleveland before being signed by the Vikings for 2025. 

The Jaguars signed Hailassie off of the Vikings’ practice squad before cutting him loose a few weeks ago. 

For his career, Hailassie has appeared in 10 games for the Browns and recorded eight total tackles and a pass deflection. 

