Vikings Signing TE Johnny Mundt

According to Chad Graff, the Vikings have agreed to terms on a contract with TE Johnny Mundt.

Mundt, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and was on and off of their roster over.

The Rams brought Mundt back on a futures contract for the 2018 season and he’s managed to make the 53-man roster each of the past two years. Mundt returned to Los Angeles on two consecutive one-year deals and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Mundt appeared in six games and recorded one reception for nine yards and no touchdowns.