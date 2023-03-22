Vikings Signing WR Brandon Powell To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are signing WR Brandon Powell to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Powell, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Florida back in 2018 before signing a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions. Unfortunately, Detroit waived coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he eventually signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad.

The Falcons declined to tender Powell a qualifying and he signed with the Bills as an unrestricted free agent. However, he was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and he briefly caught on with the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Powell made his way onto the Rams practice squad in 2021 and was promoted to the active roster. He re-signed with Los Angeles last year.

In 2022, Powell appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 24 receptions on 32 targets for 156 yards (6.5 YPC), to go along with 17 rushing attempts for 80 yards (4.7 YPC). He also recorded 605 kickoff return yards and 177 yards on punt returns.