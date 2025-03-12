Vikings Still Evaluating Possibility Of Signing Aaron Rodgers

According to Dianna Russini, the Vikings are still evaluating all of their options at quarterback, including the possibility of signing Aaron Rodgers.

For his part, Russini says Rodgers is intrigued by the idea of playing in Minnesota.

He’s also drawing interest from the Steelers and Giants as he tries to narrow down his options of where to play in 2025.

Minnesota became an option after losing both Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones, though they also have 2024 first-round QB J.J. McCarthy who is viewed as the quarterback of the future. Any veteran the Vikings add would seemingly be insurance for McCarthy in case he’s not ready to start.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.